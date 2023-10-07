NCC set for full deployment of 5G network – Danbatta

By Chimezie Godfrey

Executive Vice Chairman/ CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta has said the Commission is driving initiatives for the full deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria.

Danbatta revealed this at the occasion of the “NCC Day” and during the 18th Abuja International Trade Fair organized the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI).

He said this year’s edition of the Trade Fair with the theme,”Sustainable Financing and Taxation” is very apt and timely, especially considering the pivotal role the telecommunications industry play in driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and enhancing the quality of life for citizens across the globe.

Danbatta stressed that as the telecommunications regulator in Nigeria, the Commission bear the responsibility of ensuring the sustainability and vitality of the sector.

He emphasized that the steady growth of telecoms sector over the years with its pervasive positive impact on all other sectors of the economy in terms of increased automation of processes and digital transformation in service delivery, has been remarkable.

He therefore said that to sustain the positive impact of the telecoms sector on the nation’s economy the NCC would continued to create a conducive environment that stimulates deployment of robust telecoms/broadband infrastructure.

He said”,To sustain this, therefore, the NCC continues to create a conducive environment that stimulates deployment of robust telecoms/broadband infrastructure for improving the quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for telecoms consumers, be it individuals or corporates. This is because, as a country, we need robust telecoms infrastructure that will help our industries transit to becoming Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-driven if we hope to be digitally competitive on the global stage.

“The Commission is working assiduously with various stakeholders including you, the consumers, to see how more businesses can embrace digital platforms for delivering their services to the consumer.

“As a regulator, we also ensure we constantly inform you, the consumers on how to be protected to prevent cases of online fraud or avoid consumer falling victims of cybercrime antics while in their legitimate use of the Internet.

“As you may be aware, the NCC is driving initiatives for the full deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network in Nigeria. Already, 5G spectrum licenses have been issued to companies for rollout.

“It is important to state that the 5G network will bring substantial network improvements, including higher connection speed, mobility and capacity, as well as low-latency capabilities to communications services in Nigeria. I am happy to inform you that licensees have kicked off the commercial launch of 5G network in some cities across the nation.

“More importantly, it is also our commitment, at NCC, to continue to provide a level-playing ground for operators to thrive, promote investment and delivery of innovative services to individual consumers and business owners by ensuring enhanced consumer quality of experience.”

Danbatta further assured that the Commission would continue to drive the digital transformation of the country’s economy.

“Permit me to emphasize that the NCC will continue to drive the remarkable digital transformation we are witnessing in our economy today.

“We also believe that with sustainable financing and fair taxation practices, we can ensure that the telecommunications sector remains resilient and continue to serve as the catalyst for progress in our interconnected world,” he said.

Also speaking at the auspicious occasion, the Director, Consumers Affairs Bureau (CAB), NCC, Mallam Alkasim Umar reiterated the commitment of the Commission to ensuring fair competition and a level-playing field for all stakeholders in the telecommunication industry.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission plays a critical role in the development of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria. As the industry continues to grow and evolve, it is essential that we address the issue of sustainable financing and taxation to ensure its long term viability.

“At this juncture, please permit me to reiterate NCC’s commitment to ensuring fair competition and a level-playing field for all stakeholders in the telecommunication industry, particularly in safeguarding the interest of consumers from abuse of their rights and privilege, and against unfair practices in the telecom service value chain.

“This commitment is demonstrated by the Commission’s continuous effort to establish seamless programs that will Protect, Inform and Educate (PIE Mandate) telecom consumers through various consumer-centric initiatives such as:

“Consumer Education Outreach Programmes: These programs include the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP), Telecom Town Halls on Radio (TTR), Telecom Consumer Conservation (TCC), Professionals’ Dialogue, Village Square Dialogue, Television (TV) Dialogue, and Trade Fairs such as this one today, NYSC, Student – Campuses

Consumer Complaints Management (CCM).

“The Commission created various channels of lodging complaints which include:NCC Toll-Free 622 Contact Centre which is available between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily except on Sundays and Public holidays.

Consumer Portal http://consumer.ncc.gov.ng

E-mail: Consumer can send mail to (consumerportal@ncc.gov.ng)

Consumer X (Twitter) account @ConsumersNCC, Facebook, Instagram.

“Written complaints submitted to our Head Office here in Abuja or any of our Zonal Offices in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Kano States,” he said.

Umar added,”Development of the Do-Not-Disturb (DND) 2442 Short Code: this was established in 2016 for telecom consumers to stop unsolicited text messages and nuisance calls. To activate the FULL DND service to stop all unsolicited messages & calls, Text “STOP” to 2442 and for PARTIAL DND service, Text “HELP” to 2442 to select the type of messages you want to receive.

“Development of Mobile Number Portability (MNP): It ensures that telecom consumers can switch from one network to another without changing their original Phone Number.

“Strategic partnership with Law Enforcement agencies to protect Telecom Infrastructure: The Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with law enforcement agencies such as the Police and National Security and Civil Defence Corps to help protect telecom infrastructure from vandalization.

“Campaign against Sales & Buying of Pre-registered SIM cards: A consumer should be aware that buying pre-registered SIM cards is a criminal offense in Nigeria.

Campaign on NIN-SIM Linkage – To help improve security in the country.

“Direction on Roll-Over of Data: Service Providers have been directed to Roll-Over unused data at the expiration of a data plan provided it is renewed within the stipulated time frame as approved below:

1. One (1) day data plan has one (1) day to renew.

2. Above one (1) day but less than thirty (30) days has three days to renew.

3. Thirty (30) days has seven (7) days to renew.

“Telecom Consumer Assistance, Resolution and Enquiries (TELCARE) Desk at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport Abuja: The TELCARE desk was set u up to further provide the Commission with the following value and mileage:

Serve as additional platform to receive and facilitate the resolution of consumer complaints;

Provide a platform for telecom consumers to make enquiries on consumer issues;

Provide a platform for advocacy on any thematic consumer issue or concerns;

Enhance awareness of the Commission’s activities.”

Umar also said that recently the NCC directed all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to commence implementation of approved Harmonized Short Codes (HSC) for providing services to Nigerian telecom consumers.

According to him, the measure initiated by the Commission is a bid to improve the Quality of Experience (QoE) of consumers across all mobile networks.

“The new initiative will enable consumers using the over 223 million active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria to use the same codes to access services across all networks. For instance, the same code *310# will be used for checking airtime balance across all the networks,” he said.

He thanked the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and industry for providing the platform for NCC to reach out to and interact with other Stakeholders in the industry particularly the telecom consumers.

