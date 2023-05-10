NCC sensitises Oyo traders on effective data usage

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has sensitised traders in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on how to reduce data usage on mobile telecommunications network.

Its Head of Consumers Affairs, Mr Ayanbanji Ojo, made this known at the NCC third edition of Market Conversation held at Bodija International Market, Ibadan, saying that there would be excessive use of data when some apps were running in the background.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the market conversation featured sensitisation campaign, lectures, questions and answers among others.

Ojo said that data would be wasted when a consumer work or watch video directly on internet repeatedly instead of downloading such materials and when the cell phone geo-location feature permanently enabled.

He said NCC had resolved to take empowerment of consumers to the grassroots, starting from the market.

“We are coming closer to people in the market, knowing that market people hardly have time to attend sensitisation programmes holding in Town Hall and city centres because of their businesses.

“We organise this market conversation to look at specific issues affecting consumers such as how to make effective use of data, which is the main issue we are discussing here today.

“This conversation also gives us privilege of asking consumers to highlight the challenges they face in the telecommunications industry in terms of service delivery.

“It is our responsibility in consumers affairs at NCC to ensure that we protect the consumers’ right,” he said.

Ojo urged Nigerians to always protect telecommunications infrastructure in their neighbourhood toward ensuring uninterrupted service delivery from the Mobile Networks Operators (MNOs).

He said that NCC had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to ensure provisions of adequate security for telecommunications infrastructure in the country.

Ojo said that consumers could make use of NCC’s toll free number ‘622’ for complaints and other reports if dissatisfied with operations of any network service provider.

He assured consumers that NCC would address such reports with strict confidentiality.

Commenting, the Babaloja-in- General in Oyo State, Mr Sumaila Aderemi, explained the importance of data and efficient mobile network to Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) in the country.

Aderemi lauded the efforts of NCC on its market conversation initiative, which he said, would bring about good consumers feedback on the services of the network providers.

The Iyaloja, Bodija Market, Mrs Sikiratu Adebayo, expressed readiness of traders in the market to cooperate with NCC in all its efforts to protect consumers’ right. (NAN)