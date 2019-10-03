NCC: Senate refers Buhari’s confirmation request to Committee

The Senate on Thursday considered President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for confirmation of Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu as Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, while referring the President’s confirmation request to the communications committee, gave a two-week period for the submission of its report.

“The request is referred to the committee on communications. You have two weeks to screen the nominee and report back to the Senate”, Lawan said.

The nominee, Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu is expected to replace Sunday Dare, who is now the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.