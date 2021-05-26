NCC seeks more stakeholder support on Copyright protection

  Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has called for more stakeholder support in protection of Intellectual Property (IP) in country.

Mr Joseph Ajang, NCC Coordinator, Benin, covering Edo and Delta states, made call in an interview with News of (NAN) in Benin, on Wednesday.

Ajang said that although commission had put in measures to protect IP, some stakeholders were yet to key into the initiatives.

“We the Nigerian Copyright e-registration system (NCeRS) where creators of copyright works, authors and artists, notify the commission about their intellectual property and they are registered in the NCeRS database.

“When we go for book inspections or raids of pirated works we can easily know the original and pirated copies through the information we on our database and take necessary action.

“However, some authors and artists shy away this e-registration without considering the harmful effect of piracy on their IP work,’’ he said.

He also sought support proprietors of schools and heads of schools, to ensure that supplied for use were legitimate copies sourced publishers or authorised dealers.

“Copyright is a right and it should be protected. Parents, guardians and the general should support IP protection by reporting suspected cases of piracy or distribution of pirated to the commission’’, he said.

He added that Copyright awareness was ongoing in schools, especially schools who bookshops and get supplies through sales representative. (NAN)

