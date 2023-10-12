NCC Restores Regulatory Services to Globacom

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has restored regulatory services to one of its licensees, Globacom Limited after it successfully cleared its outstanding debt obligations to the Commission for unpaid Spectrum Fees, Numbering Fees and Annual Operating Levy (AOL).

Reuben Muoka, Director, Public Affairs of NCC disclosed this in a statement Thursday

Muoka revealed that the Commission has also stepped down planned enforcement action against Globacom over its breach of extant regulations by failing to pay its debts despite several demand notices.

The statement made available to Newsdiaryonline recalled that the Commission had temporarily withdrawn the suspension of regulatory services to Globacom in a letter dated May 22, 2023, titled “Re: Continuous Breach of Commission’s Laws and Regulations.”

