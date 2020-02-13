NCC reiterates commitment to promotion of ICT usage in Nigeria

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has emphasised its commitment to the promotion of Information Communication Technologies (ICT) usage for efficient services delivery across private and public organisations in Nigeria.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, on Wednesday (12/02/2020) stated this during the presentation of ICT equipment to the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), a non-govermental organisation (NGO), in Abuja.

Represented by Abraham Oshadami, Head, Information Technology at NCC, Danbatta underscored the importance of application of ICT tools to daily operations of both private and public institutions in Nigeria and stated that as the national telecom regulator, the Commission is promoting ICT usage in this regard.

According to Danbatta, the Commission has the tradition of supporting ICT usage across Nigerian institutions, as this helps to empower the youths and women, in particular, in various public and private institutions. Danbatta stated that this commitment of the NCC has become even more imperative in the light of Federal Government’s digital economy agenda.

“Therefore, we want to use this medium to encourage government at all levels and non-governmental organisations to be committed to the use of ICT in their respective statutory obligations to Nigerians. This is one of the veritable means to deliver good governance and human capacity building to Nigerians. It has been our tradition in NCC to support institutions nationwide with focus on the use of ICT,” Danbatta said.

Danbatta further called on government at all levels to support and be more committed to the development and use of ICT in the current digital era in order to deliver sustainable development, promote good governance, build capacity and a knowledge-driven society.

Yunusa Ya’u, the Executive Director of CITAD, who led the CITAD delegation to the Commission to receive the ICT equipment, thanked the NCC for supporting the NGO and other institutions, stating that the ICT equipment will be distributed to winners of the 2019 ICT Quiz Competition organised by CITAD in Kano State.