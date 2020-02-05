NCC reiterates commitment to knowledge-sharing with all stakeholders

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has reaffirmed its commitment to knowledge sharing, as key to human capacity building which is necessary for reshaping patterns of growth and development.

Abigail Sholanke, Director, Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management (CPRSM) at NCC stated this on Tuesday, when she received students of Africa Community Secondary School, Asokoro, Abuja, who came on an educational visit to the Commission.

Sholanke, who was represented by Nwabuogo Chambers Okorie, a Senior Manager at CPRSM Department, urged the students to take advantage of the opportunity their school has offered them to learn diligently.

She affirmed that appropriate knowledge was the key driver in enhancing the patterns of growth and national development.

Okorie informed the students that the NCC’s educational visit programme is designed to provide students with an opportunity to relate classroom teachings to real world situations, and also provide opportunities for them to participate in non-curriculum activities outside their normal school routine.

Chisom Ndukwe-Echetabu, a Manager in Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) of the Commission and Edowaye Makanjuola, a Manager in Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), took the student through a learning curve on the activities of the Commission and activities of the Fund, as well as consumer protection awareness campaigns and cybercrime and cybersecurity.

The students visited the NCC Museum and a few other places at the Commission to enable them to understand the evolution of telecommunication through the artefacts. Through the presentations, the students were also educated on other aspects of the Commission’s operations.

The students, who were excited about the visit, also asked questions which were clarified by the staff of the Commission who made the presentations.