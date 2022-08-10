NCC regulatory instruments will guide communications infrastructure installations – Official

By. Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Communication Commission, NCC, says guidelines on technical specifications for the deployment of communications infrastructure as amended will guide communication infrastructure installations across the country.

The Senior Manager, Technical Standards, NCC, Dr. Lawal said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the ongoing three (3) days Public Inquiry on five (5) Regulatory Instruments for the communications sector in Nigeria.

He remarked that these regulatory instruments are safety guidelines that guide communications infrastructure installation, it promotes safety and sound engineering practices in consonance with global standard and international best practices.

According to him,”it also recognizes the need for strategic collaboration with other regulatory agencies in promoting environmental safety which is key in Nigeria.”

Earlier, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Ubale Maska noted that the event was key to the rule making process of the Commission.

He stressed that the regulatory instruments would address challenges in the Country’s communications sector.

Telecom Companies in the country, such as MTN, 9mobile, among other stakeholders commended the Commission’s effort in repositioning the communication sector in Nigeria, they however urged the Commission to address the issue of multiple taxation imposed on them, among other challenges.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

