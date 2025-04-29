NCC pledges commitment to promoting reading culture, copyright protection

The Director General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to promoting reading culture and protecting authors’ rights.

By Precious Akutamadu

He made the remark at the 2025 World Book and Copyright Day celebration organised by the commission in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Asein was represented at the occasion by Mr Abdul Babatunde, the NCC Director, Port Harcourt Directorate.

He said that the theme of the Day, “Read Your Way” was apt as it aimed to strengthen reading culture among young people globally.

Asein emphasized the importance of books, authors, publishers, and libraries in promoting knowledge, culture, and sustainability.

He assured that the commission would champion and promote models that make books available in accessible and readable formats.

The DG added that NCC would promote any programme that would enhance reading among young readers, and develop policies to promote copyright awareness.

“The Commission will continue to fight against piracy, protect authors’ rights, and encourage the creation of readable materials in accessible formats for persons living with disabilities,” he added.

He noted that NCC launched a year-long intervention programmes in 2024 to promote reading for pleasure and build respect for copyright.

According to him, the programmes include setting up copyright clubs in secondary schools and increased copyright sensitisation programmes to bring books closer to more children.

He called on stakeholders to continue to collaborate with the Commission in the fight against piracy to protect and encourage authors to create more readable materials for a greater population of people.

In a remark, Mrs Joy Esuku, the Chairperson, Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), called on Nigerians to rediscover the joy of reading and support local authors by respecting copyright laws.

Esuku stated that the association believed that books had the unique power to inspire and help people see the world through other people’s eyes.

She explained that authors and creative writers were seen as mirrors to the society, exploring the world through their writings.

Esuku urged Nigerians to support local authors by respecting copyright laws.

She, however, commended the NCC for organising the programme to celebrate world book and copyright day.

Similarly, Mr Kingsley Egbulonu, Deputy Director/Head, National Library, Port Harcourt, also lauded NCC for its continued fight against piracy.

Egbulonu said that the organisation would continue to collaborate with the NCC to promote reading culture and copyright laws.

The highlights of the event included reading competition among students of Air Force Secondary School, Port Harcourt and gift award to the winners of the competition.

Edem Joy, bags first position by scoring 56 per cent in the reading competition and the second position is Chukwufumnanya Zoe, who scored 55 per cent, while Tayo Marvelous got the third position with 54 per cent. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)



