NCC parleys media for effective working relationship

Members of NITRA with NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, at the event inAbuja



By Jessica Dogo



Abuja, April 28, 2022 (NAN) The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has promised to continue working with the National Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA), to building the telecom sector for the greater good of Nigeria.



The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, gave the assurance at a capacity building session it organised for NITRA in Abuja on Thursday.

“The NCC is expected to work with our supervising ministry and other relevant industry stakeholders to extend the frontiers of digital economy for Nigerians.



“It is expected that you will play a critical role in putting in public domain the achievement of the NCC in this respect.

“Let me once again use this opportunity to reiterate the commission’s resolve in ensuring that Nigerians and all those living in country are carried along on the journey to build Nigeria’s digital economy of our dream; the media are critical stakeholders,” he said.



Adinde said that NCC was committed to maintaining the age-long tradition of mutually beneficial relationship with the media.

He appreciated the contributions of the media to visibility of the commission and development of the telecommunication sector.

He added that the aim of the training was to equip NITRA with the knowledge and skill required to do their jobs effectively and in the most professional manner.



He, however, urged NITRA to continue to demonstrate professionalism, which have informed factual reportage by its members over the years.



Earlier, NITRA President, Abuja chapter, Mr Blessing Olaifa, represented by the Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Elebeke, thanked NCC for organising the programme, adding that their relationship had been very cordial and spanning over many years.

Olaifa also commended the organisation for producing progressive policies and regulations that have positioned NCC as a pace-setter in Africa.



“Fresh in our mind is recent 5G spectrum auction won by MTN and Mafab Communications which has been receiving accolades even from international community.



“Nigeria today boasts of six submarine cables with more to come, courtesy of NCC’s visionary management and quality regulation,” he said.

Olaifa appealed to the commission to institute Information and Communication Technology award to encourage journalists up their game. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

