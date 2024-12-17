NCC, others emphasise need for more IP specialised lawyers in Nigeria

The Director-General of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein, has underscored the need for more Nigerian lawyers to specialise in Intellectual Property law

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The Director-General of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr John Asein, has underscored the need for more Nigerian lawyers to specialise in Intellectual Property law (IP) to navigate its complexities in domestic and international laws.

The D-G gave the advice at a lecture and panel discussion at the 2024 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, Law Week and 70th Anniversary celebration in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Asein, who was the Lead Speaker, at the programme, said that for Nigeria’s IP system to thrive, the legal profession must evolve.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the lecture was “Intellectual Rights Infringement In the 21st century”.

He asserted that creators, entrepreneurs and innovators often lack the legal knowledge or resources to protect their IP.

Asein urged the NBA to establish pro bono programmes or legal clinics to assist unprecedented number of persons and groups, including local artisans, in understanding and enforcing their IP rights.

According to him, an efficient IP system required a society that understands and respects intellectual property rights.

“Through strategic litigation, lawyers can set important precedents that strengthen the enforcement of IP rights in Nigeria.

“By tackling cases of piracy, counterfeiting, patent infringement, the Bar can help establish a legal environment where rights’ holders feel secure in investing in innovation and creativity.

“The recently developed IP policy and strategy must move beyond the Federal Executive Council to actual implementation. The Bar can play a watchdog role, ensuring accountability and adherence to timelines.

“Lawyers can facilitate partnerships between academia, government, and the private sector to create hubs of innovation where ideas can be protected and commercialised,” the NCC D-G said.

Asein also challenged the NBA to help integrate Nigeria into global IP frameworks, ensuring that creators and innovators were protected on the world stage.

He said that as the world transitions into an economy driven by knowledge, creativity and innovation, Nigeria could not afford to stand still.

“Nigeria is almost 25 per cent down the 21st century highway.

“If we recalibrate our IP system now, the benefits will extend far beyond ratings. We will see an innovation -driven economy where creatives, inventors are empowered, industries thrive and Nigeria takes its rightful place on the global stage.

“This is not just a legal or policy issue it is an economic and moral imperative. Let us act boldly and swiftly .

In his contribution, the Chairman of the Panel, Prof. Bankole Shodipo (SAN), urged lawyers to be innovative and follow the teachings and recommendations made at the Programme.

Also, one of the panelists, Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, urged the NBA to play a major role to create awareness about IP rights.

“Lawyers should educate themselves about IP rights to drive the reforms that are necessary in this area,” she said. (NAN)