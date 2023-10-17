NCC, NAICOM, PenCom, SEC, NEM, Dangote, Stanbic IBTC, STI for Business Journal 15th Anniversary Lecture

The Business Journal 15th Anniversary Lecture/Awards scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023 at Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos under the theme: ‘Nigeria: The Economic Outlook Today & Tomorrow.’ has continued to attract immense corporate support from key federal government agencies and operators in the Organised Private Sector (OPS).

At the last count, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); National Pension Commission (PenCom); Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC); NEM Insurance Plc; Dangote Group and Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc have indicated interest and participation in the anniversary lecture.

Others include Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited; SUNU Assurances Plc; Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited; Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc; West Africa Business School and Boff & Co. Insurance Brokers Limited.

Commenting, Prince Cookey, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group, said:

“We owe immense debt of gratitude to the regulatory agencies and corporate bodies for graciously supporting our 15th anniversary lecture. We equally appreciate other corporate firms for supporting the growth of Business Journal since inception in 2008. We are indeed challenged by the gesture and we solemnly promise to keep the flag of Business Journal flying higher in the Nigerian media space. Our 15 years in the media industry in Nigeria as a value-adding and going concern is a testimony to the Grace of God, vision, professionalism, enterprise, doggedness and perseverance in the face of daunting challenges in the operating environment. We equally extend our profound gratitude to numerous individuals and corporate bodies (public and private) that have been our business backbone since 2008. As we look forward to the anniversary lecture, we remain committed to our vision to rank as the leading media group in Nigeria and Africa despite our lean resources today.”

The anniversary lecture, which has ‘Nigeria: The Economic Outlook Today & Tomorrow’ as theme would be Chaired by Dr. Aminu Maida, the new Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) while renowned economist and financial expert, Dr. Biodun Adedipe is the keynote speaker.

The Special Guests of Honour include: Mr. O.S. Thomas, Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM); Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, Director-General, National Pension Commission (PenCom) and Mr. Lamido Yuguda, Director-General, Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

Mr. Tope Smart, Group Managing Director/CEO, NEM Insurance Plc and Past President of AIO is the Guest of Honour while the Guest Speakers include: Professor Anthony Kila, Director, CIAPS Lagos; Dr. Bode Oguntoke, Group Head of Audit, FBN Holdings Plc; Mr. Jide Orimolade, Managing Director/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited and Mrs. Thaibat Adeniran, Managing Director/CEO, Hilal Takaful Nigeria Limited.

Cookey added that other distinguished personalities and corporate bodies for the anniversary lecture would be unveiled in due course.

The Business Journal 15th Anniversary Lecture is scheduled for Friday, October 27, 2023 at Radisson Hotel, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos at 10.00am.

