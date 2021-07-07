NCC, Judges brainstorm on ways to adjudicate rise in telecoms conflicts

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Judges from across the country converged on Abuja to brainstorm on legal and regulatory issues in the telecommunications industry.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice-Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in his welcome address at the 2021 Annual Workshop for Judges, on Wednesday, said the event would equip the Judges with practical insights into emerging issues in the field of telecommunications.

“The aim of this forum is to further build the capacity of our distinguished Judges with practical insights into emerging issues in the field of telecommunications,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the annual workshop organised by NCC, was conceptualised long ago and has held for 18 consecutive years to bring the judiciary up to speed with emerging issues in telecommunications.

The objective is to enhance the capacity of the judiciary to dispense justice in telecommunications cases from an informed position oriented in appropriate and contemporary knowledge.

Danbatta expressed hope that the workshop would contribute to the development of telecommunications law in Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged the Judges to freely make contributions and raise issues that would assist the Commission come up with adequate regulatory measures that would enhance development in the Communications sector of the economy.

Declaring the Workshop open, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), and Chairman, Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Tanko Muhammad, assured that the Nigerian Judiciary was committed to the development of telecommunications sector.

Represented by Justice John Okoro, Tanko said that the judiciary would spare no efforts in ensuring transparent and speedy dispensation of justice.

The CJN expressed confidence that the forum would further equip Judicial Officers with the legal and technical skills required for adjudicating disputes in this special area of the law, and in so doing, keep them abreast of global best practices.

“This workshop essentially avails the participants an opportunity to rub minds on current challenges confronting the telecom sector.

“I have no doubt that this forum will further equip Judicial Officers with the legal and technical skills required for adjudicating disputes in this special area of the law, and in so doing, keep them abreast of global best practices.

“I must commend the Nigerian Communications Commission for rising up to the occasion in its bid to protect consumers from unfair practices by service providers.

“The Judiciary on its part will not rest on its oars, as we will continue to interpret the relevant laws in line with extant provisions of the Law.

“Let me assure you that the Nigerian Judiciary is committed to the development of the telecommunications sector and will spare no effort in ensuring transparent and speedy dispensation of justice.

“In this light, investors and stakeholders in the sector will be assured that their assets and investments are secured,” he said.

Earlier, the Administrator, NJI, Justice Roseline Bozimo, said the Workshop, over the years had exposed judicial officers to the rudiments of legal issues and technical aspects of the sector in order to keep them abreast of International Best Practices.

According to Bazimo the workshop will deliberate on such issues as: Developing Telecommunications Law; Jurisprudence and Judicial Precedents; An X-ray of the Nigeria Communications Act 2003; Adjudicating Conflicts in the Era of Digital Presence and Online Identity.

Others are: Liability and Attribution of Ownership of Online Content and Materials; Cyber Security and Safe Use of the Internet in Nigeria; Social Media Platforms as Channels for Service of Court Processes and its Challenges; Online Financial Fraud Gatekeeper: The Platform Owner or the Service Provider; and Data Harmonisation and Integrity: Linkage of SIM and NIN Data”.

NAN also reports that ownership of online content and materials, digital presence and online identity are among the numerous legal issues deliberated upon at the workshop. (NAN)

