NCC issues new ITR for implementation in the country

By Jessica Dogo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has issued an amended Determination of Mobile (Voice) International Termination Rate (ITR), for implementation in the Nigerian Telecommunications Industry.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr Reuben Muoka, who made this known in a statement, on Thursday in Abuja, said the implementation would be effective from Thursday.

Mouka said that the ITR for voice services paid for terminating international calls on local networks in Nigeria was now set at $0.10, from the old rate of $0.045.

“Under the amended determination, the international carrier market has been classified into Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), International Carriers and Small.

“Others are Nigerian Transit Carriers and International Data Access (IDA) Operators, to ensure a level-playing field that recognises the unique disposition and characteristics of genuine market participants,” he said.

Mouka added that the Nigerian Transit Carriers/IDA Operators shall terminate inbound international calls in the network of domestic operators at a discount of 21 per cent on the US$0.10

.

He said that in determining the ITR, the commission had carefully considered information and insights provided by stakeholders at different meetings and fora.

Mouka said this reviewed the previous rate and the industry’s operating environment, which was in addition to the cost model results, the state of competition in the sector and the Nigerian macroeconomic environment.

According to him, the commission reiterates that the process of arriving at the ITR was conducted transparently with a view to providing maximum clarity to all parties without compromising the confidentiality of commercially sensitive information.

Mouka said: “It expressed confidence that the new ITR, the outcome of the various engagements, will make a significant contribution to the development of the Nigerian telecoms sector.

“It will also be beneficial to subscribers, operators, and the country at large.

“The Mobile Termination Rates of N3.90 for Generic 2G/3G/4G Operators, N4.70 for new entrants – Long Term Evolution (LTE).

“Small Operators determined in 2018 will continue to apply for local call terminations until the commission makes a new determination.” (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

