NCC impounds N10m worth of pirated materials in Lagos

The Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) has impounded 10,000 copies of pirated materials estimated at over N10 million in Lagos.

Dr John Asein, the Director General of the commission said at a news briefing in Lagos on Wednesday that three suspects were arrested.

Asein, who was represented by Mr Mathew Ojo, Director, Lagos office, said that the suspects were arrested while engaged in illicit printing of school books in Ikate and Surulere.

He said the impounded materials belonged to different authors and publishers, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted for contravening the provisions of the Copyright Act.

Asein said among the books confiscated were Wole Soyinka’s Lion of the Jewel; Nigerian Primary English Workbook 6, New Method Mathematics, Progressive Mathematics, among others.

He urged operators in the printing industry to stay away from piracy, warning that the commission would step up its vigilance and routine inspection checkmate their criminal activities.

The director general said printers must keep register of works done and ensure due diligence in the clearance of rights.

He said that the commission was working on a new regulatory framework for printers of books and book sellers to operate within the bounds of the law.

Asein reassured authors and publishers that the commission remained committed to providing safe corridors for their businesses and investments in the creative sector.

He said that the commission would do everything to check the inflow of pirated materials into the market.

Mr Titus Omoboriowo, publisher of Progressive Mathematics, appreciated the commission for discharging its duties effectively and diligently safeguarding the publishing industry.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...