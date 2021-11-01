NCC Holds Valedictory Forum for Exemplary, Retiring Staff, Osmund Omulu

Members of staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) converged in the Conference Room of the Commission’s Head Office recently, to honour Osmund Omulu, a staff of the Commission, who is retiring upon attaining the Nigerian public service mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

Omulu, who joined the Commission in 2002, has been described as an unusually focused, peaceful gentleman who is always willing to assist and educate people on how to make their work better. Even those who are his seniors, who met him at the Commission and others who worked with him as a colleague prior to his sojourn at NCC recalled how much Omulu guided them through basic processes.

At the valedictory where every speaker spoke like an author of a chapter in a book of memoirs, Omulu was described as a great historian, who put a historical context to every knowledge he had to share with his colleagues.

He was also described as a man, whose physical appearance is in synergy with his soul and spirit because of his predilection not to carry grudges nor hold on to any negative memory about anyone. “Even when he disagreed with people’s opinion and conduct, he ensured that things are settled and everyone moved on, as he never had the record of nursing grudges with anybody”, a testimonial stated.

Gentlemanly, focused and unassuming, Omulu was also described “a living repository of Commission’s cherished standard practice” by his colleagues, many of who participated virtually in the valedictory programme.

A man of a modest and humble beginning, Omolu started his career at the United Bank for Africa (UBA) as a stenographer and rose to become a confidential secretary but he was so methodical and had acquired so much knowledge that a staff who met him at UBA and now works at the Commission described as “his first teacher in banking” even though he latter had joined UBA as a senior to Omulu.

After Omulu joined NCC, he enrolled for and completed a degree in Accounting and proceeded to complete his professional examination with the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB), a programme he had enlisted for while he was a banker. Omulu is now a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Hence, Omulu, who is married with children, is perceived as a study in focus and determination. The send-off programme was also attended by Omulu’s wife and children.

Directors, Deputy Directors, other senior management staff, as well as staff representing different categories of staff in the organisational hierarchy were present at the event. Attendees also include persons representing other communities of interests outside the Commission, particularly those with whom Omulu has had long relationship in Abuja, his community in Enugu and in Kano, where he had part of his education.

One after another, speakers attested to Omulu’s sterling character and fondness for building community through uniting people, enhancing peaceful co-existence, ensuring thoroughness in delivery of jobs at work place and his bubbling unusual energy despite his age.

Avuncular, respectful, stickler to rules, tenacious, determined and with an eye for details, Omulu was described as bringing all these attributes to bear on his work in ways that have enhanced the work at the Commission.

The foregoing explained the litany of praises, well-wishes and entreaties that were recurring feature of the tributes and goodwill messages delivered by no fewer than 15 people representing different communities of interest that collaborated to organise, attend and participate in the valedictory forum in his honour.

The presence of four Directors, some Heads of Departments and many Heads of Units at the event was an eloquent testimony to how much Mr Omulu is loved and appreciated by his colleagues in different cadres at the Commission.

His current supevisior, Yetunde Akinloye, who is Director, Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis; Yakubu Gontor, Director, Financial Services; Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director Public Affairs; and Usman Malah, Director, Human Capital and Administration also spoke well of Omulu. Other Management staff, including Reuben Mouka, Head, Special Duties; Ibrahim Aliyu, Head, Administration; and Usman Mamman, Head Pre-Licensing, who had worked with Omulu at UBA, all spoke so glowingly about Omulu and wished him a blissful life in retirement.

