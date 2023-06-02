NCC holds stakeholders consultative forum for awareness in Bayalsa 

By Shedrack Frank

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday organised a two-day Stakeholders Consultative Forum on “Talk To The Regulator”, to create awareness about the activities of the commission in Bayelsa.

Mr Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management NCC, stated this in the edition of “The Talk to the Regulator Forum” in Yenegoa, the Bayelsa capital.

He said the Commission’s strategic objective was to facilitate strategic collaboration and partnership with critical stakeholders in the industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for this year’s Stakeholders Consultative Forum, is enhancing stakeholders’ satisfaction.

Represented by Mr Damilola Ogunsipe, Office of the Executive Commissioner Stakeholders Management, he said the essence of the forum was to create awareness about the activities of the commission as a regulator and also obtain feedback from critical stakeholders on how the industry affected their daily lives.

“The sector has continually ensured that the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government is established on solid foundations.

“The communications sector is indeed the pace-setter sector as far as the expansion of the frontiers for national development is concerned.

“This was further underscored by the recent deployment of the Fifth Generation Technology (5G) services in the Country which we believe will ensure that Nigeria maximises the benefit of the 4th Industrial Revolution whilst being sufficiently prepared for any attendant risk that may occur.

“A market study has shown that the deployment of 5G Technology Services will result in $13.2 trillion in global economic value by 2035, generating 22.3 million jobs in the 5G global value chain alone.

“The exponential growth of the telecommunications sector is largely attributable to effective policies, legal and regulatory framework implemented by the Federal Government and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).”

Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO NCC, said the commission, in keeping with its mandate, created opportunities to interact with its licensees on industry issues and new trends via stakeholder fora.

Represented by Usman Mamman, Deputy Director Licensing and Authorization, he said the forum in Yenagoa was originally scheduled to hold in 2022 but was postponed due to the dreadful flood that hit Bayelsa and some other states in the year.

According to him, the commission therefore, seizes the opportunity to commiserate with the people of Bayelsa and the entire nation on the worst flood disaster recorded in the history of the nation.

He prayed that such natural disaster shall not plague the nation again.

Also Mr Mohammed Babajika, Director, Licensing and Authorization NCC, said the Talk To The Regulator forum was an annual stakeholder’s consultative forum hosted by the commission and was conceptualised to achieve some objectives, which were to educate licensees on their various licence obligations.

It is also to provide a platfom where Licensees can openly discuss challenges experienced in the course of operations and together with the commission proffer solutions.

According to him, it will provide a platform where top management of the commission can receive feedback directly from the industry to aid in decision-making.

(NAN)