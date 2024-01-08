NCC grants approval to bar Globacom from calling MTN network

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted partial approval to MTN Nigeria Communications Plc to disconnect Globacom due to non-settlement of interconnect charges.

NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr Reuben Muoka, disclosed this in a public notice in Abuja on Monday.

Mouka recalled that Globacom was notified of the application made by MTN and was given opportunity to comment and state its case.

“The commission, having examined the application and circumstances surrounding the indebtedness, determined that Globacom does not have sufficient or justifiable reason for non-payment of the interconnect charges.”

He stated that the partial approval for disconnection of Globacom to MTN was in accordance with Section 100 of NCC Act, 2003.

According to him, it also goes with Paragraph 9 of the guidelines on procedure for granting approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, 2012.

“At the expiration of 10 days from the date of this notice, subscribers of Globacom will no longer be able to make calls to MTN, but will be able to receive calls.

“The partial disconnection, however, will allow in-bound calls to Globacom network.

“Please note that this disconnection will subsist until otherwise determined by the commission. (NAN)

By Jessica Dogo

