NCC extends deadline for spectrum band auction

By Idris Ibrahim

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended the date for the submission of bids and initial bid deposit for the 3.5 Gigahertz Spectrum Band auction.

The auction which is scheduled to close on November 24, has been extended to November 29.

Submission of bids are expected to close by 5:00pm next week Monday.

This was made known in a statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, (NCC) Director, Public Affairs.

Read Full Statement Here:

The Nigerian Communications Commission invites the Public to note that the submission of responses in respect of the 3.5 Spectrum Band auction was scheduled to close on Wednesday, 24th November 2021.



However, due to the challenges posed to air travels as witnessed recently and considering that it may have some impact on intending bidders regarding the submission of their bids, the Commission hereby extends the deadline for submission of bids and Initial Bid Deposits (IBDs) to 5.00 pm on Monday, 29th November, 2021.



All other events as scheduled in the Information Memorandum remain unchanged.

