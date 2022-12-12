NCC engages telecom stakeholders in mitigating cybersecurity, other risks

By Jessica Dogo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has engaged telecommunication stakeholders on how to mitigate cybersecurity, online fraud and other risks management.

The commission made the engagement during a two-day maiden edition of the NCC’s telecommunications industry risks management conference on Monday in Abuja.

The conference that was with the theme: “Nigerian Telecommunication Industry: Managing the Emerging Risks and Embracing Risk opportunities”, witnessed a convergence of significant stakeholders.

In his remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman, EVC, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, rallied around major stakeholders on ways to address emerging risks within the Industry.

Danbatta, represented by the Director of Policy Competition Analysis, Mrs Yetunde Akinleye, said that the conference was timely and vital for the fast-changing telecoms ecosystem.

Danbatta urged players in the sector to be more conscious of the uncertainties and risks confronting the Industry.

He called for collaboration in ending cybersecurity, online fraud, regulatory burden, double taxation, vandalism of telecommunication infrastructure, Right of Way Challenges, access to foreign exchange and inter-industry debt risks.

“The focus of this two-day conference is to bring to the fore the ever-rising uncertainties in the global economy and the regulatory operational risks.

“In the areas of increased data security regulations, new partnerships and transforming business models, a fast-changing mix of mounting CAPEX burdens,

“Shifting market structures, newly emerging disruption scenarios, regulatory and policy challenges, amongst others.

“While risks management has been critical in our regulatory service delivery, we acknowledge that all stakeholders must be concerned about the varied uncertainties that the Industry is confronting.

“The Information and Communication Technologies Sector is inherently filled with several business and technology risks.

“It is therefore important that regulatory risks be minimised to ensure that services are not disrupted, and consumers obtain the best and latest services that are globally available,” he said.

Mr Eniola Olugboyega, the lead paper presenter spoke on the topic, “X-raying Telecommunication Risks Radar, the Operators Perspective”.

Olugboyega said that the impact of improper risks management could damage the company’s reputation, lead to customers dissatisfaction and loss of business opportunities. (NAN)