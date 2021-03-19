NCC embarks on anti-piracy campaign in Lagos

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has embarked an anti-piracy sensitisation campaign in Lagos.

Mr Matthew Ojo, the Director of Lagos Office of the commission, led a team from NCC  to carry out the campaign Friday.

The where the campaign will be taken to, include Iyana-ipaja,  Oshodi, Ojo,  Iyana-Iba and Mushin.

Ojo said that the campaign had become necessary to curtail flooding of pirated works across the city.

“The idea is to halt from selling pirated works across the city.

“The commission has carried out several sensitisation programmes to enlighten Nigerians the need to shun pirated works and buy only original works.

“Very soon, the commission will carry out anti-piracy raids across Lagos; any vendors found wanting will be arrested and the pirated works will be seized and the culprit will serve as a scapegoat.

“The campaign  will serve as a to sellers, the commission is coming bigger and stronger to arrest pirates in their production offices across the state.

“Today’s operations are centered on sellers of pirated works, ‘’ he said.

The director said that the sensitisation campaign was to warn sellers of Compact Disc (CDs), video CDs and other works to stay away from selling pirated items.

He said that during the raid, seized  pirated works would be burnt and anyone arrested during the operations would face the wrath of the law.

Ojo assured intellectual property owners that they would ‘enjoy dividends of their hard labour’.

“The commission is gallant, ready and on top of game to sanitise the from pirated works, ” he said. (NAN).

