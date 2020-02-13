NCC educates visiting students on risks associated with internet usage

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has leveraged the educational visit by students of Brookstone International Foundation School, Abuja to the Commission’s Head Office, to educate the pupils on risks associated with unguided usage of the Internet.

The students and their teachers, who were hosted by the Commission on Tuesday ((11/02/2020), were exposed to artifacts that made them appreciate the evolution of telecommunications. The students were also educated on regulatory activities of the Commission and equally enlightened on what the Commission has been doing to protect telecom consumers of all ages.

Addressing the students at the Conference Room of the Commission, before the students were led on a guided tour of NCC Museum and other areas, Abigail Solanke, Director, Corporate Planning, Strategy and Risk Management (DCPSRM) at NCC, emphasised how important the Commission takes such education visit.

According to Solanke, who was represented by Nwabuogo Okorie, Senior Manager CPRSM, “the Educational Visit Programme is one of the key initiatives designed by the Commission to impart knowledge to the students, who are younger generation of telecom users on the evolutionary trends of telecommunication in Nigeria.”

She said that such a visit also provides an opportunity for the Commission to enlighten the students on cybercrimes and other risks in the cyberspace, such as cyberbullying, cyberstalking in order ensure that the children are protected while online.

Solanke said while children from many schools had been hosted on such educational visit, the Commission is further poised to welcome more students from other schools across the country.

According to Solanke, “hosting students on such education visit allow the NCC to fortify teaching and learning by educating the students on the country’s telecommunications sector beyond what they are taught in classrooms,” she said.

Presentations were also made by representatives from the New Media and Information Security department as well as the Consumer Affairs Bureau (CAB) of NCC in order emphasise important issues about cybersecurity and to discuss what NCC is doing to protect telecom consumers in that regard.