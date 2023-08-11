NCC donates multi-million naira Virtual Examination Centre to MAPOLY

By Joy Akinsanya

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Friday donated a Virtual Examination Centre to the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the facility was handed over to the management of the school at its premises in Abeokuta.

It consisted of an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre furnished with 250 tables, chairs and desktop computers with ICT peripherals and a 200KVA Generator.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed that the donation was in line with the Federal Government’s futuristic policies.

He said that the government had prioritised the use and adoption of ICT across the country’s six geo-political zones.

Danbatta, who was represented by the NCC Director of Projects, Mr Philip Eretan, highlighted the positive impacts that ICT could bring to bear on digital learning and research for both students and lecturers of the institution.

He said: “the Federal Government has developed two policy documents geared towards using ICT for the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

“The commission, as part of her mandate to implement the above policy documents, has developed various intervention projects which are geared towards promoting ICT literacy and digital skills.

“The projects will also increase ICT penetration, ensure that staff and students leverage on digital technology for research, learning, inspiration for innovation, capacity building and advancement among others.

“The Virtual Examination Centre is not merely a physical space; it represents a nexus of knowledge, technology and the aspirations of the students.

“It is a space where traditional assessment methods converge with modern digital solutions, creating an environment that is conducive to fair, secure and efficient evaluations,” he said.

On his part, the MAPOLY Rector, Dr Adeoye Odedeji, appreciated the Federal Government and the Commission for the facility.

He said that the donation came at a time the school needed it, adding that it remained one of the best facility the school had ever received in its history.

“It appears as if you are conversant with our needs, and that again portrays the fact that before you do any project, you do thorough needs assessment.

“We definitely need this facility, particularly, at this time, when we are deepening ICT knowledge among our staff and students,” he said.

Odedeji noted that MAPOLY stood out among polytechnics in Nigeria in terms of research and academics, saying that the institution would continue to justify government’s investment in the school. (NAN)

