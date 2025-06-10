NCC donates digital ICT Park to University of Ibadan

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Tuesday inaugurated an ultra-modern digital ICT park donated by the commission to the University of Ibadan(UI).

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Tuesday inaugurated an ultra-modern digital ICT park donated by the commission to the University of Ibadan(UI).

NCC’s Executive Vice-Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, in his remarks at the inauguration and handover ceremony in Ibadan, said that the park was an integral part of NCC’s broader agenda to foster innovation.

Maida noted that the park was one out of six NCC flagship digital infrastructure projects, strategically established in selected institutions to strengthen research capacity.

Represented by the NCC’s Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, Mr Abraham Oshadami, Maida noted that the park would also accelerate development of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“In today’s world, technology stands as one of the most powerful drivers of economic and social transformation. For Nigeria’s evolving economy, it represents our greatest opportunity for inclusive growth.

“The ICT Park concept is a manifestation of our vision to cultivate innovation and digital entrepreneurship, while supporting research and development that translates ideas into commercially viable, real-world solutions.

“This is why our ICT Parks—aptly named “One Roof, All Possibilities” are purpose-built as multidisciplinary innovation hubs.

“Each park brings together cutting-edge infrastructure under one roof, including high-capacity computer laboratories, simulation rooms, intelligent networking systems, collaborative workspaces, and multipurpose halls.

“Their establishment aligns directly with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy, as well as the Strategic Vision of the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani,”he said.

Speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, said that the park stood as a testament to NCC’s dedication to bridging digital divide and fostering a knowledge-based economy.

He noted that the world was currently undergoing fourth industrial revolution, driven by digital technologies.

Adebowale further said that nations that would thrive in current revolution remained those that invest strategically in digital infrastructure, nurture digital skills and foster innovations.

“The University of Ibadan, as Nigeria’s premier university, recognises its critical role in preparing the next generation of leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers equipped to navigate and shape this digital future.

“The NCC Digital ICT Park arrived at a pivotal moment, perfectly aligning with our strategic vision to become a world-class institution for research, innovation, and digital excellence, “he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the ICT Park featured a 100-seat main hall, five dedicated ICT hub halls, a 24-seater lounge with eight dual-computer workstations, multiple shared workspaces, and administrative offices.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng)