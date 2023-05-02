NCC disowns fake linkedin account of Prof. Danbatta

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disowns fake linkedin account attributed to its Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta.

The Director, Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Muoka stressed that the said LinkedIn account was fake and has no affiliation with the NCC or Prof Danbatta.

He stated,”The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been made aware of a fake LinkedIn account that is being attributed to our Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Prof Umar Garba Danbatta.

“We wish to categorically state that the said LinkedIn account is fake and has no affiliation with the NCC or Prof Danbatta.

“We, therefore, urge the public to be wary of any communication or connection request from this fake LinkedIn account, as it is being operated by fraudulent individuals, who may be seeking to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

‘We wish to use this opportunity to remind the public that it is important to verify the authenticity of any online account, especially when such accounts claim to belong to public figures or organizations. We advise the public to only connect with verified and official accounts of the NCC and its officials.”

The NCC warned those behind the fake LinkedIn account to desist from such criminal activities or face legal action.

“We take this opportunity to warn those behind this fake LinkedIn account that they are engaging in criminal activities, and we will not hesitate to take legal action against them if they are caught.

“We remain committed to protecting the public from online fraud and ensuring a safe and secure online environment,” he stated.