NCC director says no proof telephone radiations dangerous to health

The Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Mr Bako Wakil, said on Wednesday that there had been no scientific proof that mobile telephone radiations were dangerous to human health.

Wakil made the disclosure while speaking on “Electromagnetic Radiation and Human Health’’` at a webinar, organized by the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers in Lagos.

The event was put together to mark the 2020 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

He said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had also established the position.

The director argued that telecommunications masts do not pose health hazards as long as they are located properly and in accordance with approved guidelines.

Wakil, a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, said that WHO had since established that GSM radiation was also not harmful to mobile telephone users.

“A large number of studies have been performed over the past two decades to assess whether mobile telephones pose health risks.

“To date, no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile telephone use,’’ he stated.

Also speaking, Mr Peter Ewesor, Managing Director of the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency, explained various hazards associated with electricity generation and distribution.

He said that in spite of the huge benefits of electricity to all aspects of life, its abuse could cause avoidable accidents.

Ewesor called on operators in the electrical and electronics industry to comply with safety guidelines to avoid accidents and deaths.

The chief electrical inspector of the federation, while speaking on “Electrical Safety Standards and Regulations in the Power Industry’’, described electricity as important for economic growth and development.

He stressed the need for installations to be properly planned, executed, maintained and utilised to avert accidents, electrocutions, explosions, fire-outbreaks, loss of supply and power wastages.

The National Chairman of the institute, Mr Kings Adeyemi, restated that health and safety of members of the institute were vital to the body, saying that the webinar was to keep them abreast of current trends. (NAN)