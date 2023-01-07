NCC D-G provided safe environment for creative works- Youths body

By Deji Abdulwahab

Dr John Asein, Director-General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), and his team, have provided a safe environment for production of creative works and ensured protection of their copyrights.

Mr Kewul Suleh, the Secretary, Youths Partnership for Africa’s Development (YOUPAD), made this known while presenting the Thomas Sankara Leadership Prize to Asien in Abuja on Friday.

Suleh said that Asien was honoured with the Pan African Icon of Public Service Renaissance by the organisation, following his positive contributions to publishing and protection of copyright, intellectual property development in the country.

The secretary, describing Asein as a public office holder with zero tolerance to corruption, nepotism or favoritism, said that his charity to the less privileged and the downtrodden in the society was commendable.

“Your exemplary lifestyle which promotes the African Moral values and is worthy of emulation by the youths.

“Your integrity and 100 per cent open door policy and high administrative prudence also informed the presentation of this honour,’’ he said.

According to him, the Thomas Sankara Leadership Prize for Integrity and Transparency is strictly reserved to recognise and appreciate great African leaders of courage and integrity.

“The leaders, who have distinguished themselves by contributing, in their various fields of endeavour toward the development of their various countries, which will cumulatively contribute to building a prosperous and independent Africa of our collective dreams.

“We are here today to present this honor to your esteem person (Dr John Asein), because you have distinguished yourself as a selfless leader of astute erudition, outstanding understanding and articulate attributes.

“Dr John Asein is one of such rare prominent Africans that are writing their names on the very heart of history as a matter of dedicated service to God, humanity and Country, which is in line with the Thomas Sankara Ideology.

“Our terms of reference for conferring this honor to your esteem person include your hard work and dedication to national development.

“Your positive transformation of this Commission since your assumption of office as Director-General in 2019 and positive contributions to publishing and protection of copyright, intellectual property development in Nigeria.’’

While expressing delight on the honour, Asien said he dedicated the award to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing him as the NCC Director-General.

He called for collaboration between NCC and the organisation in areas of youths empowerment in the creative sector since campaign against drug addiction remained the core mandate of the organisation.

“Some people go into those unwholesome activities because their energy is being channelled to that areas.

“If you can channel energy of more youths to their creative abilities, you might be able to give some of them reason to stay out of drugs.

“This is because someone who is into poetry or drama knows that he needs to finish a play or the production and he will not use that time to go and start taking drugs because that will derail his taught.

“So, if you give them things that will make them to believe that using my brain to create will bring some rewards to me, then, it is likely you will take some out of drugs,’’ NCC chief said.

He also sought for the organisation’s partnership in the areas of campaign against copyright piracy, intellectual property and rewarding creative talents. (NAN)