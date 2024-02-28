NCC committed to advancement of local content, Nigerian economy – Maida 

The Executive Vice Chairman CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida has reiterated the commission’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for the telecommunications industry.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Executive Vice Chairman CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida has reiterated the commission’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for the telecommunications industry.

Maida made the assertion at the “NCC Special Day” during the 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair organizer by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

He noted that the theme of this years’ trade fair “Sustaining Economic Recovery through Deepening Local Content Value Chain” is extremely important, as it resonates deeply with the principles and objectives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the promotion of local content development in the telecoms industry.

He said,”The NCC is an Independent National Regulatory Authority that oversees Telecommunication Services in Nigeria. Our vision at NCC is to create a dynamic regulatory environment that ensures universal access to affordable and equitable service and supports the nation’s economic growth.

“As a regulator of the telecommunications sector in the country, the Commission carries out its functions to ensure service availability, accessibility, affordability, and sustainability for all categories of consumers, who are leveraging on ICT/Telecoms to drive personal and business activities.

“The Commission is fully committed to the advancement of local content and the overall development of the Nigerian economy. We recognize the importance of deepening the local content value chain as a critical driver for economic sustainability and growth.

“The NCC remains dedicated to fostering an enabling environment for telecommunications industry, where local content and innovation can thrive as this is one of the most critical thrust of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

“We cannot overemphasize the fact that robust local content value chain will not only create economic opportunities but also contribute to technological advancement, job creation, and skills development within the country.”

The NCC Boss added,”In line with our commitment to supporting local content, the NCC has implemented various initiatives to promote indigenous participation in the telecommunications sector.

“The Nigerian Office for Development of Indigenous Telecommunications Sector (NODITS), a critical unit in our Digital Economy Department and our Research and Development Department, encourages local manufacturing and assembly of telecommunications equipment, promotes local software development, and supports initiatives aimed at enhancing digital skills and entrepreneurship among Nigerian youth.

“The Commission has sponsored a number of Hackathons to encourage and promote Nigerian innovator expanding the frontiers of the Digital Economy.

“In 2023, three winners emerged in three critical thematic areas of innovations; Blockchain-enabled Data Protection Solutions for Enhancing Regulatory Compliance; Assistive Technology Solutions for the Elderly and People with Disabilities and Technology Solutions for Renewable Energy in Rural Areas.”

Maida stressed that the NCC has continued to prioritize consumer protection and empowerment, ensuring that consumers have access to high-quality telecommunications services and are well-informed about their rights and responsibilities.

“Furthermore, the NCC has continued to prioritize consumer protection and empowerment, ensuring that consumers have access to high-quality telecommunications services and are well-informed about their rights and responsibilities. We believe that an empowered consumer base is essential for driving demand and sustaining the growth of the local content value chain.

“As we participate in this trade fair, we urge all stakeholders, including telecommunications operators, equipment manufacturers, software developers, and consumers, to embrace the ethos of promoting local content. By working together, we can create a more vibrant and inclusive telecommunications industry that contributes significantly to the Nigeria’s economic recovery and growth.”

Maida further revealed,”It may interest you to know that as at Q3 of 2023, the telecoms industry’s contribution to the nation’s GDP stood at 13.5% (Source – Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report, November 2023 – A publication of the National Bureau of Statistics)

“Conversely, as we promote economic growth through development of local content, we must also address the challenges faced by consumers and NCC is committed to protecting their rights while ensuring their satisfaction.

“We therefore encourage businesses and service providers to prioritize customer satisfaction and uphold the highest standards of service delivery.

“With our keen interest and commitment to consumer protection, the NCC has implemented measures to safeguard the interest of consumers and businesses alike.

The NCC Boss also disclosed that the commission has established a robust regulatory framework that promotes transparency, quality of service, and fair competition.

“Additionally, we have set up channels for consumer redress, ensuring that consumers can resolve disputes in a timely and efficient manner. We have also established seamless programs that will Protect, Inform and Educate (PIE Mandate) telecom consumers through various consumer-centric initiatives,” he said.