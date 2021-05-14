The Board, Management and entire staff of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) express grief and commiserate with the Chairman, Board of Commissioners of NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande over the passage of his daughter, Miss Feranmi Fasunle.

Miss Fasunle, aged 19, was a promising 200-Level student of Political Science at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, who dreamt of reading Law as a second degree.

She died in the early hours of Thursday, May 13, 2021 at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, following spirited efforts to save her. The Commission, therefore, expresses the heartfelt condolences of its Board, Management and entire staff over the sad development.

While we, at the Commission, identify with the entire family at this grieving period, we are, however, consoled by the fact that the young lady died pursuing an intellectual vision that would have added great value to humanity.

It is our solemn and collective prayer that God grant her eternal peace and give the entire family of our Chairman the grace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

