NCC Commends Ondo Govt Broadband Plan through Odua Infraco, Sets up Committee

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commended the Government of Ondo State for its commitment to deployment of broadband infrastructure through the Odua Infraco, urging other states to come on board the efforts to make the service available to their citizens.

A delegation of Ondo State, led by the Chairman of Ondo State Information Technology Agency, SITA, Olumbe Akinkugbe, had visited the Commission to seek advice on the best ways to enjoy seamless deployment of broadband in the state, taking a cue from the recent Broadband Technical Awareness Forum (BTAF) organized for State Governors in Abuja by the Commission.

Director, Legal and Regulatory Services of the Commission, Josephine Amuwa, who received the delegation on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, commended the visitors for their timely pursuit of the programme and assured them of Commission’s commitment to achieving milestones in broadband infrastructure deployment in the State.

“We consider the meeting a watershed in our efforts at transforming Nigeria into a major digital hub in Africa, through transforming all the states of the Federation. We are particularly elated by the fact that your request for this engagement came on the heels of the Broadband Technical Awareness Forum (BTAF) organized by the Commission, for which we received a very positive scorecard from you,” she said.

Amuwa listed the challenges impeding the progress of broadband infrastructure deployment to include Right-of-Way issues; indiscriminate charges and levies; hostilities by local communities; among others.

Consequently, a tripartite committee to discuss the Ondo State Government plan with the Odua InfraCo, and the Commission, was set up to deliberate and harness mutual benefits; and to recommend the best ways to drive the actualization of such mutual benefits to the nation, the State and citizens. The committee is to report to the Ondo State Executive Council through NCC’s EVC on monthly basis.

The collaboration particularly targets how to use Information Communication Technology (ICT) to deliver more government services and simplify government operations.

