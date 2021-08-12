NCC calls for adequate learning materials for the blind

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has called for adequate learning materials in accessible formats for blind, visually impaired and print disabled persons in the country.

The Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the commission’s Director, Public Affairs, Mr Vincent Oyefeso.

Asein said this when the President, Association of Lawyers with Disability in Nigeria (ALDIN), Mr Daniel Onwe and Director of Anglo-Nigerian Welfare Association for the Blind (ANWAB), Mr Danlamin Basheru paid him a visit in Abuja.

The director general said that his call was in line with the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 and the Marrakesh Treaty which the country ratified in 2017.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly for their political will in bringing about the enactment of the Disabilities Prohibition Act.

He expressed hope that the Executive Copyright Bill recently transmitted to the National Assembly would be enacted into law to facilitate the exceptions provided for print disabled persons under the system.

Asein called on relevant stakeholders responsible for the provision of books and learning materials to school children to take proactive steps by insisting on the provision of books in accessible formats to blind and print disabled persons.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to championing course of visually impaired and print disabled persons to ensure removal of discrimination against them in the provision of learning and education materials.

According to him, this would further assist in delivering on Government’s policy of inclusiveness at all levels and help to harness the full potentials of Nigerians, irrespective of physical challenges.

“Every human being has one challenge or the other and no one should be locked out of learning and education facilities merely on account of his or her peculiar physical condition.

“The Commission is duty-bound, as part of its broader responsibility as an agency in the forefront of knowledge ecosystem, to ensure that all Nigerians have equal opportunities for the benefit of our dear country,” he said.

Earlier, Onwe said that the visit was part of the Association’s drive for partnerships to ensure that books and educational materials were accessible to persons with disabilities.

He said that the association was involved in advocacy for access to justice for the disabled and enactment of law prohibiting discrimination against persons with disabilities in the country. (NAN)

