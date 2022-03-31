NCC backs 2022 Nigeria DigitalSENSE Forum

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has backed the 2022 edition of the Nigeria DigitalSENSE Africa Forum (NDSF) on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D), scheduled for Thursday, June 9, at the prestigious Welcome Centre Hotels, International Airport Road, Lagos, with the theme: ‘5G: Enthroning Internet Governance for Digital Economy.’

Affirming this development, the organisers of NDSF 2022 through its Lead Consulting Strategist and Group Executive Editor, ITREALMS Media inc, Mr. Remmy Nweke, said that NCC made this known via the office of the Director, Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, noted that the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has been scheduled to address stakeholders on “5G Enthronement in Nigeria’s Telecom Sector.”

The 13th edition of the forum, Nweke, who is an author and online personality of repute, said, will be co-hosted with the formal public presentation of his latest book: ‘Sagacity Of A Digital Revolution.’

Nweke pointed out that DigitalSENSE Africa, a project of ITREALMS Media group is made up of internationally reputed and award-winning Information and Communication Technology (ICT) industry analysts and perception managers; professionally affiliated to African Regional At-Large Organisation (AFRALO) for shaping the future of the Internet.

Also, he said that DigitalSENSE Africa is a certified At-Large Structure (ALS) of the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), which coordinates the maintenance and procedures of several databases related to the namespaces and numerical spaces of the Internet, by ensuring the network’s stability and secured operation.

Nweke brings to mind that NCC is an independent regulatory authority for the telecommunications industry in Nigeria was created under Decree number Decree 75 by the [Federal Military Government of Nigeria] on 24 November 1992. NCC has since transformed into a leading telecom agency in the continent.

Just as NCC recently engaged stakeholders by opening up the telecom space in the country for processes leading to auction and licensing of fifth generation (5G) operators.

