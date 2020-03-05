NCC assures telecom consumers of better services

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) on Thursday, assured telecommunications consumers of better services to improve their businesses.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau of NCC, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba, said this at the ongoing 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair.

The theme of this year’s fair is: ‘Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic Potentials through Regional Integration.”

The director said that, “as the regulator of telecommunications sector in Nigeria, the commission carries out its functions to ensure service availability, accessibility, affordability and sustainability for consumers.”

He stressed the importance of the theme of the event as, “suitable in the current circumstances, as the time Nigerian economy acknowledges the crucial role of telecommunications and ICT which are key drivers of Digital Economy and enablers of our regional integration.”

He noted that NCC as a National Telecom Regulator is a consumer centric organisation, poised to developing Consumer Protection initiatives like Complaint Channels.

“We also developed the Do-Not-Disturb Code to stop all unsolicited messages, the Mobile Number Portability to enable changing from one service provider without changing ones’ mobile number.

“The commission also developed a comprehensive SIM replacement guidelines on June 2017 and issued directives to service providers on data Roll-Over which took effect in June 2018.”

He added that the commission issued directives to service providers to desist from forceful or automatic renewal of data without prior consent of subscribers.

“We also monitor customer care centres of operations across the country to ensure standard quality customer care, availability of products and services being met and kept,” Adedigba said.(NAN)