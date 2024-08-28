NCC Announces Final Deadline for NIN-SIM Linkage Compliance

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by September 14, 2024.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The deadline for the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Reuben Muoka made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Muoka said the NCC made significant

progress in the Federal Government’s 2020 policy to link all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to National Identity Numbers (NINs).

He said,”The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is pleased to announce significant progress in the Federal Government’s 2020 policy to link all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) to National Identity Numbers (NINs). To date, over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to a NIN, reflecting an impressive compliance rate of 96 per cent, a substantial increase from 69.7 per cent in January 2024.

“As we approach the final phase of this critical process, the NCC seeks the continued cooperation of all Nigerians to achieve 100 per cent compliance. The complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of our digital economy. By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services. This, in turn, promotes financial inclusion and drives economic growth.

“Through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC has uncovered alarming cases where individuals possessed an unusually high number of SIM cards—some exceeding 100,000.

“The Commission also remains committed to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs, thereby safeguarding national security and ensuring the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.

“To ensure full compliance with the NIN-SIM linkage policy, the NCC has directed all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to complete the mandatory verification and linkage of SIMs to NINs by September 14, 2024.

“Effective September 15, 2024, the Commission expects that no SIM operating in Nigeria will be without a valid NIN.”

He urged members of the public who have not yet completed their NIN-SIM linkage to visit their service providers promptly to update their details before the deadline.

“We urge all members of the public who have not yet completed their NIN-SIM linkage, or who have faced issues due to verification mismatches, to visit their service providers promptly to update their details before the deadline. Alternatively, the approved self-service portals are available for this purpose.

“The NCC also reminds the public that the sale and purchase of pre-registered SIMs are criminal offences punishable by imprisonment and fines. We encourage citizens to report any such activities to the Commission via our toll-free line (622) or through our social media platforms.

“The Commission thanks the general public for its continued cooperation as we work together to strengthen Nigeria’s digital ecosystem,” he said.