NCC, again, absolves Pantami of involvement in office space allocation row

The Nigerian Communications Commission () has again said that Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa , was never involved in the process of offer of office allocation to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) at its  Complex.

In a statement clarifying the controversial issue on Friday in Abuja,  the Director, Public Affairs, , Dr Henry Nkemadu,  absolved of involvement in the offer of the office space nor in the withdrawal of the offer for same office space

He said  the minister should not, therefore, be brought into the issue.

According to Nkemadu, the decision to withdraw the offer of office space from NiDCOM was purely of the NCC, the custodian of the office complex.

“It should, however, be made  clear that the withdrawal of the offer of the office space, which was unconditionally given, in the first instance to NiDCOM, was informed by exigencies and change in priorities within the NCC.

“This led to taking back of the office space earlier allocated with intention of finding a suitable replacement for NiDCOM,” he said.

He, however,  reiterated the commission’s  confidence in the leadership, person and office of the minister.

The NCC complex  is  located at Mbora District of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). (NAN)


