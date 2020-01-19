NCBN will revolutionize media industry, create jobs- Engr. Wesley

The Managing Director of a multi-billion Naira Nigeria Customs Broadcasting Network (NCBN), Engr. Edirin Jerry Wesley, has pledged to revolutionize the Nigerian media landscape using the state-of-the-art digital broadcasting investment, to aid in rebranding the image of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), promoting business opportunities in Nigeria and creating jobs in the country.

Wesley, a renowned Innovator and Business Strategist, who disclosed this in an interview with the Economic Confidential revealed that, the launch of the NCBN, a public-private partnership initiative will sensitize citizens on security consciousness and help security agencies to deal with security challenges.

“The Nigerian Customs Broadcasting Network is a public-private partnership initiative which will be on the same pedestal with global media giants and be used to create awareness in all sectors of Nigeria’s economy in boosting economic growth, brand the image of customs, the country and Africa at large.

While commending the efforts of the Comptroller General of Customs, Hamid Ali in endorsing the initiative, Wesley appreciated contributions of all stakeholders in aiding the creation and success of NCBN.

“The proactive and patriotic nature of the Comptroller General of the Customs and the endless support we enjoyed from GMD United Bank of Africa (UBA), Kennedy Uzoka and especially the keen interest shown by Mr. Tony Elumelu, an entrepreneur par excellence, have been the bedrock that gave birth to this project. Other media houses should emulate the spirit of spotlighting our country in a positive manner,” he said.

While stating the significant impact of the world-class broadcasting service will have on the continent, Wesley added that it will serve as a means of attracting investors into the country thereby creating more jobs for the teaming youths.

“Most importantly, the NBCN will provide timely and instant digital security-related broadcast information which will in turn prevent accidents, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

“We are partnering with customs so that we will serve as a channel for bringing in investors and run it for them for a period of years in a cooperative arrangement that brings better services and improves the capacity to operate efficiently and effectively.

“Similarly, there is a significant amount of untapped wealth and investment in Africa. Our plan is to look for investors around the globe. This means NCBN is going to be the voice of the Nigerian customs and the country as a whole.

“However, we hope to put our presence in all the 774-local governments in the country in shortest possible period. Both our TV and radio stations in Abuja and Lagos will be launched once we have perfected all the necessary requirements and we will kick off with 100 staff” he noted.

The business tycoon added that the focus of the NCBN will be on enhancing economic growth through development of local contents on various areas in the country and to give a new face to media communication in boosting the national digital economy and security.

“We are targeting many countries to create our presence. That is why our contents will be centred around corruption, finance, custom business hour, security, sports, culture and poverty reduction. Before the end of the year, we will have a gathering of custom officials in Africa and all over the world to discuss on pressing issues of the customs service.”

By PRNigeria