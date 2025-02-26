NCAC underscores need for Nigeria’s cultural celebration, national identity

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has underscored the need to celebrate Nigeria’s cultural heritage to advance national identity.



By Joy Obanya

Obi Asika, NCAC’s Director-General, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, on the sideline of the council’s preparation to commemorate its 50th anniversary.

According to him, celebrating the nation’s culture would encourage creativity and promote unity in diversity.

Asika said, ‘’Since inception the council has played a crucial role in fostering arts, crafts, literature, film, television, music, dance, fashion, cuisine, sports, visual arts and cultural festivals that define Nigeria’s identity.

“Half a century later, Nigeria’s cultural and creative sector has not only grown but has evolved into a global force.

“From the early days of highlife and folk storytelling, to the global dominance of Afrobeats, Nollywood, Nigerian fashion and dance, the country has expanded beyond Africa, making a mark on the world stage.”

He said the anniversary celebration is not only designed to reflect milestones achieved by the council in decades, but foster the culture of celebrating Nigeria’s diverse heritage.

He described the anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on the artistic brilliance, cultural resilience and creative potential of Nigerians.

“It is to honor the countless individuals, traditional rulers, artists, filmmakers, writers, designers, comedians, dancers, cultural custodians and global icons who have shaped, and sustained this ecosystem,” he added.

Asika reiterated the Council’s plan to honour leaders who played critical role in advancing Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

He identified such people to include Frank Aig-Imoukhuede, who initiated the foundation for establishment of NCAC and many of its flagship programmes, Dr Sule Bello, who expanded the council’s role in cultural diplomacy and preservation.

Others include: Emma Arinze, who strengthened NCAC’s engagement with the creative economy, and Dayo Keshi, who championed Nigeria’s cultural exports on the global stage.

Also, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who led the council through transformative period to ensure cultural tourism and economic development, and Asika’s commitment to repositioning Nigerian culture and national development.

The director-general commended President Bola Tinubu’s visionary leadership in creating the Ministry of Arts and Culture as apt in bolstering Nigeria’s cultural growth.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to President Tinubu,for his commitment to Nigeria’s cultural and creative industries that is a testament to the power of our heritage and potential of our creative economy.

“We also thank our esteemed supervising Minister, Hannatu Musawa, for her support, and commitment to the growth of our sector, which is instrumental in driving policies and programmes shaping the future of Nigeria’s creative industries.

“As we celebrate 50 years of NCAC, we recognise culture is our power. It is the foundation of our past, the strength of our present and the vision of our future as a country,” he said.

NAN reports that NCAC was established through Decree No. 3 of 1975, to create an institution dedicated to preserving, promoting and advancing Nigeria’s cultural heritage. (NAN)