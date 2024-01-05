NCAC, Turkey partner to strengthen cultural development programmes

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) and the Republic of Turkey have partnered to commence cultural programmes, geared towards the socio cultural and economic development of both countries.

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, Mr Hidayet Bayraktar, said this when he paid a courtesy visit to Director-General of NACA, Otunba Segun Runsewe in Abuja on Friday.

Bayraktar said the partnership aimed in enhancing cultural activities within Nigeria and the Republic of Turkey, in order to make their citizens more cultured and improved in quality of their lives.

He added that the partnership would also open up new social and economic horizons for networking works of arts and various crafts between the two countries.

Bayraktar congratulated Runsewe for the various achievements recorded as NCAC boss as well as his contribution towards networking Nigerian arts and culture to the world.

The ambassador said that the visit was to introduce the Director of the Turkish Yunus Emre (YETKM) Institute in Nigeria, Musa Erbas to the Council.

He added that it was to seek positive ways of collaboration between the NCAC and the Republic of Turkey where sundry cultural programmes could be developed and marketed in this year.

“Through the YETKM, institute has lots of cultural programmes lined up for execution on the 2024 calender, including Youths Cultural Exchange Programmes in Arts and Paintings.

“The games like archery being an important sporting activity within the Turkish community, will be developed and competed among secondary school pupils in Nigeria,” ambassador said.

He said that the 2024 UN ‘International Day’ for the elimination off racial discrimination slated for March 31, and the World Women’s Day, would be utilised by the Turkish Embassy to showcase her rich cultural heritage.

He solicited the strong collaboration of NCAC to provide the enabling environment and the cultural expertise to bring this lofty cultural ideas to fruition.

Responding, Runsewe thanked the Turkish delegation for their timely visit towards promoting cultural heritage.

The NCAC boss, who is also the President of the World Crafts Council for African Region, said such has opened new vistas for cultural development between the NCAC and the Republic of Turkey.

He expressed the Council’s readiness to collaborate with the Republic of Turkey in various area of cultural development.

He added that such would provide a veritable platform to deepen the concepts of cultural investment among members of society.

According to him, this would enhance economic growth for sustainable development.

“I pledged Council’s commitment to provide proper collaboration and branding for all the cultural programmes that will be showcased by the NCAC and the Republic of Turkey,” he said.(NAN)

By Priscilla Osaje

