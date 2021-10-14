NCAC to revamp Ekwulumili botanical garden — Runsewe

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, (NCAC), has promised to put the council’s botanical garden located at Ekwulumili, Nnewi South Local Government of Anambra State, to better use.

This is contained in a statement signed by Runsewe’s Media Aide, Mr Frank Meke on Wednesday.

It said Runsewe made the pledge in the office in Abuja when a delegation of the traditional rulers from Igbo-speaking states of the country paid him a thank you visit in his office in Abuja.

The D-G said the tourism destination would be made a veritable platform to engage the youth of the area to contribute meaningfully toward the economic and socio-cultural development of the area.

The D-G, who is the Obiagu of Ndi Igbo, expressed delight at the visit of the royal fathers.

He said the royal fathers had greater roles to play in uniting the country using good cultural values and preaching the gospel of peace even beyond their domains.

According to him, this will rekindle the hope of Nigerians to remain together as an indivisible entity.

Runsewe expressed appreciation to the delegation for the construction and unveiling of a life size effigy of him at the National Yam House, Etuti village.

It was built by him during his headship of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), to mark the year 2021 National New Yam Festival which held in August of that year.

He said that as a firm believer in the Nigerian project he was ready to use culture to reposition Nigeria to curb moral decadence, in spite of differences in tribe and tongue.

Earlier in his address, the leader of the delegation, Eze Sylvanius Ibe, the Vice Chairman of Oji River Council of Elders, Enugu State, said they were on a thank you visit to Runsewe.

He appreciated him for honouring their invitation to the 2021 National New Yam Festival which held from Aug. 24, to Aug. 28..

He said Runsewe made it possible for the New Yam Festival to gain International recognition adding that the entire Igbo land was pleased to associate with Runsewe as the icon of culture and tap from his wealth of experience.

Ibe, therefore, solicited the Director-General’s assistance in resursitating the NCAC’s botanical garden located at Ekwulumili in Anambra.

He also used the occasion to inform the D-G of the International New Yam Festival of the community while praying for his fatherly input to make 2022 event more colourful.(NAN)

