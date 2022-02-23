NCAC pledges stronger cultural ties with Bulgaria

By Taiye Olayemi

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), has pledged stronger cultural ties with the Bulgarian government in marketing that country’s rich cultural heritage.

Chief Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, NCAC made this pledge in his office, when he hosted Ambassador, Extraordinary of the Republic of Bulgaria, Yanko Yordanor on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Director-General’s media aide, Mr Frank Meke, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

Runsewe, who doubles as the President of the World Crafts Council, African Region, said he was glad to receive Amb. Yordanor.

He said that the Republic of Bulgaria had a very rich cultural heritage which needed to be explored.

He also revealed that Bulgaria had featured regularly in the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo.

INAC Expo is the annual programme of the NCAC aimed at showcasing the arts and crafts of different countries to the world.

He promised to make the 2022 edition of INAC Expo bigger and better, just as he promised to use the event to cement the existing relationship between the two countries.

Earlier, Yordanor said he was in the council to seek cooperation between his country and Nigeria through the NCAC and to present the symbol of their cultural heritage to the council.

The emblem, according to the envoy, symbolises peace and happiness among the people of Bulgaria, which is marked every first day of March as the National Day of Bulgaria.

Yordanor revealed that the cultural relationship between Nigerians and Bulgarians dated back to 1964.

He solicited the cooperation of the council in putting together the activities, in addition to the INAC Expo that would market the rich cultural heritage of both countries and create room for cultural diplomacy.. (NAN)

