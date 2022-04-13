NCAC partners with `Forty and Fabulous’ reality TV show on skills acquisitions

By Deji Abdulwahab

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), says it will make participants of the Forty and Fabulous reality TV show become millionaires through training on various skills acquisitions.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director General, NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Runsewe said this when the housemates of the reality TV show led by its founder and producer, Nnenna Jolly, visited his office in Abuja.

Thanking the organisers and participants of the reality TV, Runsewe said one of his cardinal working principles was to empower women and youths to become self-reliant.

According to him, the purpose is to enable them contribute their quota to the socio economic development of the nation.

Runsewe pledged the council’s support to the Forty and Fabulous Brand by training the participants of the reality TV show in various skill acquisition like bead making, make up and waste to wealth.

This, he said, would create wealth and serve as a window for the participants to become millionaires at the end of the show.

“We will use one week to train all the participants and present certificates to them at the end of their training.

“Arts and culture is vast and can accommodate everyone with little capital to start up a business,’’ he said.

Runsewe stated that he was proud to associate with Forty and Fabulous Brand for their relentless efforts in upholding and projecting the dignity of womanhood.

“I am happy that Nnenna has a lofty dream of projecting who a true Nigerian woman should be. This brand deserves huge support from all of us,’’ Runsewe said.

The director-general reiterated the need for the brand to be properly nurtured as it would put the Nigerian women in proper perspective in line with our cultural heritage and values.

Runsewe also presented council’s gifts to the delegation.

Earlier, Jolly said the visit was to thank Runsewe for his fatherly role in making the inaugural edition of the show a reality.

According to her, women have in recent times owing to overwhelming western influence been projected wrongly. Nudity and other negative delinquencies which are alien to our culture have also been given prominence.

Jolly said that changing the narrative to project women in the right perspective was the driving force behind the reality TV show.

According to Jolly, the participants in the TV show have been trained by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on wealth creation.

She added that Studio 24 have also trained the housemates on photography.

She, therefore, called on Nigerian women to identify with the brand as it hopes to provide the much needed platform for women to empower themselves in the creative industry.

Jolly , said that the show is set to conscientise the average woman in her role and position toward nation building.

“This show is targeted at women who are multi-talented but not sure of their career direction.

“It is set to conscientise the average woman in her role and position toward nation building via arts and craft.

(NAN)

