NCAC hosts diplomatic community ahead of arts expo

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) on Thursday in Abuja hosted the diplomatic community in its efforts to present the Nigerian story through arts and craft.

The dinner, with the theme “Putting Nigeria First”, was the sixth by the NCAC organised to herald the International Arts and Craft (INAC) for Diplomatic Community.

The NCAC Director-General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, said INAC was meant to celebrate Nigeria and the diplomatic community in the country through arts and craft.

“Tonight, we are having pre-INAC diplomatic dinner. We are celebrating the diplomatic community in Nigeria; there is no better platform to showcase our country to the world better than this kind of opportunity.

“Tonight, we have over 40 ambassadors and 42 countries represented. How best can we tell our story if not a platform like this telling exactly who we are,” Runsewe said.

The director-general said he was excited with the messages and comments of some of the ambassadors, saying that the INAC has been successful in networking with the diplomatic community.

Runsewe said that the INAC Expo would hold in Abuja from Sept. 7 to 9, 2023, adding that the objective was to promote and export arts and craft to the international community.

“The expo is providing a channel through which Nigeria and participating countries will make known their policies and investment opportunities in the sector and many others.

“It also presents an avenue through which skills could be acquired by the most productive segment of the population, the youths,” he added.

In his remarks, Mr Saladdine Ibrahima, the Dean of the Diplomatic Community in Nigeria and the High Commissioner of Cameroon to Nigeria, commended the NCAC for creating the INAC platform to unite the diplomatic community in Nigeria.

He said that the platform would go a long way in networking diplomatic countries to showcase their arts and crafts to the world. (NAN)

