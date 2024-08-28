NCAA unveils groundbreaking draft SSP, urges active involvement

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), under the leadership of Acting Director General Capt. Chris Najomo, has concluded the drafting of the State Safety Programme (SSP).

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection who disclosed this in a statement said “This achievement symbolizes a significant step towards Nigeria’s full-scale program implementation, aligning with the stringent requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“The development of the SSP draft is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to adhering to ICAO Annex 19, which provides a comprehensive framework and strategic approach for managing aviation safety in line with international best practices.

“In light of this monumental progress, the Acting Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), invites stakeholders to contribute to the refinement of the SSP document.

The statement continued: “Your valuable input is crucial to enhance the program’s relevance, coordination, and overall success, benefitting both the immediate safety and long-term security of our nation.”

The draft SSP document is accessible on the NCAA website www.ncaa.gov.na/ssp while feedback and suggestions should be submitted via the email addresses below, on or before Monday, 30th September, 2024.

[email protected]

[email protected]@ncad.gov.ng

[email protected]



