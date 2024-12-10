NCAA to sanction airline operators for delayed tickets refund

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is ready to sanction any airlines that delay tickets refund to the passengers.

By Gabriel Agbeja

Mr Michael Achimugu, NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja,.

According to him, tickets refund compliance regulations remains central to the NCAA’s consumer protection agenda.

He said the time had come for airlines adhere strictly to the refund timelines as failure to comply will attract immediate sanctions under Part 19 of the regulations.

The director said the Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023 aimed to safeguard passenger rights.

“Cash purchases must be refunded immediately, and by cash. Refunds for electronic payments, including mobile apps and internet banking, must occur within 14 days,” he said.

Speaking on a specific case involving Air Peace, the director stated that the airline had exceeded the stipulated refund timeframe, compelling the NCAA to demand swift compliance.

According to him, the incident has triggered the regulator’s to take decisive action against any form of non-compliance.

“Over the past year, the NCAA has worked with airlines to enhance passenger experience and resolve operational challenges.

” The Authority has maintained a balanced approach, fostering cooperation between operators and regulators to promote better service delivery.

“Most airlines have been responsive, and the relationship between operators and the NCAA has significantly improved, benefiting passengers across the board,” he said.

Achimugu , however, said that the era of leniency had ended with stricter enforcement measures now in place.

The director said that airlines that failed to meet the refund timelines outlined in the NCAA Regulations 2023 would face sanctions.

The director, who reassured passengers that the policy shift would reflect the regulator’s commitment to their rights, urged the airlines to view compliance as an opportunity to rebuild trust.

Achimugu, who acknowledged operational challenges the airlines were facing, called for improved efficiency in the areas like refunds described as “low-hanging fruits”.

The director said the NCAA had facilitated full refunds and substantial rebates for passengers in the past.

According to him, passengers may not fully understand the complexities of aviation operations, but paying refunds that are due should be prompt.

He commended the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, and the NCAA Acting Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo on their efforts toward advancing the aviation industry.

“Their commitment to implementing the Minister’s five-point agenda and the 2024 Action Plan, which emphasize ease of doing business and support for domestic carriers.

” These efforts have garnered praise from the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), to affirm Najomo as substantive NCAA DG.

“NCAA remains steadfast in ensuring accountability within the aviation sector and the Consumer Protection Department has done extensive works to sensitise passengers and support operators,” he said. (NAN)