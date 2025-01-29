NCAA suspends Max Air domestic flight operations 

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed suspension of Max Air domestic flight operations for three months with effect from midnight of Jan. 31.

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The NCAA Director of Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, Mr Michael Achimugu, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Achimugo said that the suspension was as a result of an incident involving Max Air B734 aircraft with registration marks 5N-MBD, while landing at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on Tuesday.

According to him, the suspension is to enable internal appraisal of the airline’s operations.

“During this three-month period, the NCAA will conduct a thorough safety and economic audit on Max Air.

“The safety audit will entail a re-inspection of Max Air’s organisation, procedures, personnel and aircraft as specified by Part 1.3.3.3(b) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations,” he said.

Achimugo added that the economic audit would critically examine the financial health of the airline to guarantee its capability to sustain safe flight operations.

He also said that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) had initiated an investigation into Tuesday’s incident.

Achimugo said that NCAA would provide the required support to NSIB in that regard.

He said that the specific cause(s) of the incident could only be established at the end of the investigation.

NAN reports that the Tuesday’s incident occurred at approximately 10:48 p.m. according to a statement by NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji.

Oladeji said that the aircraft, flying from Lagos to Kano with 53 passengers and six crew members onboard, landed on runway 06.

“During the deceleration phase, while still under 60 knots and with the thrust reversers engaged, a loud bang was heard, followed by the aircraft veering sharply to the left.

“The flight crew promptly regained control and safely brought the aircraft to a stop.

“All 53 passengers and crew members safely disembarked, and no injuries were reported,” she said. (NAN)