NCAA seeks stakeholders’ inputs on proposed regulations ammendment

By Oladele Eniola

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called for input of stakeholders on the proposed Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (NCARs) ammendment.

NCAA reminded them to do so in a statement signed by Capt. Musa Nuhu, Director-General, Civil Aviation (DGCA) and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Nuhu said that contributions and reviews from stakeholders should be submitted by March 21.

He said these would be sent to a committee created for reviews and recommendations.

According to him, the committee was set up in accordance with Part 1.7 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2015.

He said that the review and its implementation would bring the regulations in compliance with Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) of the Annexes to the convention on the International Civil Aviation signed in Chicago in 1944

“All comments and responses would be received by the Regulations Committee Rulemaking Working Group 2022 in accordance with Section 3.7 of the NCAA Approved Rulemaking Process Policy and Procedures Manual (RPPPM).

“Kindly note that all proposals shall be submitted not later than March 21st, 2023.” Nuhu said in the statement

He noted that proposals could be submitted through emails, hand delivery or courier to the DGCA for attention of the Chairman of the regulation committee. (NAN)