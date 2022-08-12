NCAA reiterates commitment to safe, secure flight operations

By Yunus Yusuf

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has re-affirmed its commitment to ensuring continued sustenance of safe and secure flight operations in spite of challenges facing the aviation industry.

The Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made this known to aviation journalists at the Muritala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, on Friday.

Nuhu promised that the regulatory agency would continue the implementation of its statutory responsibilities and duties to retain the confidence of the flying public.

He said investigations were still ongoing into the operations of the suspended Dana Air and it would remain grounded until all the identified issues had been resolved, in compliance with Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs)

According to him, the detailed report of the two audits on DANA, shows the determination of the NCAA in ensuring that the safety of flights is foremost and overrides all other considerations.

The director-general recalled that the NCAA had carried out a Financial and Economic Health Audit in addition to Technical Safety Audit of the airline.

“The outcome of the two audit revealed a weak financial position and grave violations of Nig.CARs, which prompted the immediate suspension of the airline’s Air Transport License (ATL) and Air Operators Certificate (AOC).

“However, I want to express dismay at some negative comments on the NCAA in some social media platforms based on interview that took place on a television network.

“Almost the entirety of the comments during the interview were direct quotes of NCAA findings of the two audits.

“The details of these investigations and proactive action showed the professionalism of the apex regulatory agency.”

Nuhu urged industry experts to seek clarification from the NCAA to make informed and balanced comments because it was opened to informed criticisms geared toward improving the industry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NCAA had in July, suspended the operations of Dana Air’s Transport License (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) indefinitely.

Nuhu in a statement said suspension was because of the outcome of a Financial and Economic Health Audit and a Technical Safety Audit carried out on the airline’s flight operations.

According to NCAA, the airline was no longer in a position to meet its financial obligations and to conduct safe flight operations

Nuhu had said that its action was made pursuant to Section 35(2), 3(b) and (4) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3(a)(1) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs), 2015. (NAN)

