NCAA presents `Air Operator Certificate’ to Green Africa Airline

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has presented `Air Operator Certificate’ to Green Africa Airline, following completion of the airline’s application processes.

The Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said on Tuesday in Lagos that the airline was expected to begin its first commercial flight operations on Thursday.

Represented by Mr Kayode Ajiboye, Director, NCAA Directorate of Airworthiness Standard (DAWS), Nuhu said with the certificate, Green Africa would begin operations in accordance with its initial route network, unveiled in June.

He said: “We are impressed with Green Africa’s effort and commitment to safely connect many more people across the country.

“We look forward to the positive contribution that the new airline will bring to the Nigerian aviation industry.’’

Babawande Afolabi, Founder/CEO, Green Africa, said the certificate was a watershed in the airline’s journey to use air travel to create a better future for the industry.

Afolabi urged customers to book for flights on greenafrica.com, for flights across the airline’s route network, assuring them of safe, reliable and affordable air travel.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...