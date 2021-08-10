NCAA presents `Air Operator Certificate’ to Green Africa Airline

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has presented `Air Operator Certificate’ Green Africa Airline, following completion of the airline’s  application processes.

The Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said on Tuesday in Lagos that the airline was expected begin its first commercial flight operations on Thursday.

Represented by Mr Kayode Ajiboye, Director, NCAA Directorate of Airworthiness (DAWS), Nuhu said with the certificate, Green Africa would begin operations in accordance with its initial route network,  unveiled in June.

He said: “We  are impressed with Green Africa’s effort and commitment safely many more people across the country.

“We  look forward to the positive contribution that the new airline will bring to the aviation industry.’’

Babawande Afolabi, Founder/CEO, Green Africa, said the certificate was a watershed in the airline’s journey to use air travel to a future for the industry.

Afolabi urged customers to for flights on greenafrica.com, for flights across the airline’s route network, assuring them of safe, reliable and affordable air travel.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,