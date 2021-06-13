NCAA, LAAC seek solutions to challenges confronting aviation industry

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the League of Aviation and Airports Correspondents (LAAC), have resolved to seek solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the aviation industry.

The Director- General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday.

Nuhu noted that the aviation sector had been exposed to several challenges due to the global COVID-19 pandemic that had affected the industry’s contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said that the authority was ready to reposition the industry, through the 25th Annual Conference of the League of Aviation and Airports Correspondents (LAAC) that would bring all stakeholders together.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference, which is billed to hold on July 28, is with the theme: ‘Nigeria Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation’.

The director-general noted that the authority would use the conference to explain to stakeholders, how it would reposition the industry for effective regulation.

He said that NCAA would continue to partner with LAAC for a successful outing as scheduled.

“This is in line with our resolve to invest in project (s) that can elicit solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting air travel, in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to a fruitful deliberation and stronger industry,“ Nuhu said.

The Chairman of the League, Mr Olusegun Koiki, said that major stakeholders in the aviation industry in Nigeria were already keying into preparations for the conference.

Koiki noted that the 25th Conference and Awards 2021, was expected to be attended by over 250 aviation industry professionals; physically and virtually.

He said these would cut across the aviation agencies, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in the country, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers and captains of the aviation industry.

Koiki noted that the Ministry of Aviation and all the aviation agencies, such as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had expressed the desire to participate.

According to him, others are the Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria.

Mr Chinedu Eze, the Chairman, Conference Committee, LAAC, said that top aviation personalities would deliver insightful papers on a wide range of topical issues in aviation at the annual conference. (NAN)