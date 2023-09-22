NCAA inaugurates joint audit committee on aviation fuel activities

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigeria Civil Authority of Nigeria (NCAA) has set up a joint committee to conduct holistic review and audit all fuelers, fueling facilities and equipment from initial source of fuel to point of fueling into aircraft.

Inaugurating the committee on Thursday in Abuna, Capt. Musa Nuhu, the NCAA Director-General, said that the committee would identify all the causes of fuel contamination and proffer solutions.

Nuhu, who was represented by Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau, the NCAA Director of Operations, License and Training, stated that the committee has 60 days to do the audit across the nation.

According to him, there have been serious incidents relating to fuel contamination, particularly Max Air fuel contamination in Yola.

Nuhu said that the issue created a negative publicity in the industry and a level of fear among the public which is justified.

He charged the committee to proffer recommendations that would improve level of safety in the aviation industry in Nigeria.

According to him, the committee has membership drawn from the NCAA, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Department of State Services (DSS).

Other agencies are Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Association of Fuel Marketers in Nigeria.

“”The Terms of Reference (TOR) has been clearly spelt out that would see the committee members tour all over the country to ensure compliance with all regulatory and safety requirements.

“”At this junction, I want to sincerely appreciate the Presidency, the National Assembly and Development Partners for the unwavering support and keen interest shown.

“”The Presidency and the Minister have directed that this investigation must be brought to a logical conclusion in the interest of the Nigerian population,” he said.

He also enjoined the committee to take the national assignment with all seriousness making by recommendations that would help prevent future occurrence and also improve level of safety in the industry.

The NCAA boss said the authority and inspectors were working studiously to ensure that safety of air travel in Nigeria was not compromised.

He promised Nigerians that the recommendations from the committee would be fully implemented in the interest of the public and safe air travel in Nigeria.

He listed sisters agencies collaborating with NCAA to include Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that issue licences, and Department of State Security (DSS).

According to him, the collaboration with NMPDRA has helped to identify all non-licenced fuelers and those with expired licences in Nigeria that has led to suspension of all their activities in the airports in Nigeria.

He asserted that the Nigerian aviation industry skies were safe.

“”The authority has not been sleeping and has taken steps in the aftermath of the incidents which included the investigation of all the incidents that have been reported.

“NCAA is also collaboration with sister agencies in the aviation industry to realise its plan.

““Furthermore, an All Operators Letter (AOL) has been issued mandating all Operators to comply with all requirements for fueling as approved.

“The Authority has also heightened its surveillance to ensure complete and full compliance,” he stressed. (NAN)

